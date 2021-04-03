Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares stood at 3,200,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.8, to imply a decline of -0.82% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The BOOT share’s 52-week high remains $69.18, putting it -11.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.13. The company has a valuation of $1.79 Billion, with an average of 444.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BOOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.04 this Monday, Mar 29, jumping 4.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.11%, and -3.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 42.53%. Short interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw shorts transact 1.95 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.92, implying an increase of 3.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOOT has been trading 16.5% off suggested target high and -12.62% from its likely low.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares are +119.62% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87% this quarter before jumping 1900% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $226.42 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $201.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188.63 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 21.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.2% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.09% of the shares at 115.5% float percentage. In total, 303 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.42 Million shares (or 15.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $191.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.56 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $110.84 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,933,175 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $116.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 Million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about $52.58 Million.