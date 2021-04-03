BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.17, to imply an increase of 4.15% or $1.48 in intraday trading. The BSTZ share’s 52-week high remains $41, putting it -10.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.71. The company has a valuation of $2.9 Billion, with an average of 391.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 258.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) trade information

After registering a 4.15% upside in the last session, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.40 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.09%, and -0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.17%. Short interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) saw shorts transact 24.64 Million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BSTZ Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a forward dividend ratio of 2.05, with the share yield ticking at 5.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ)’s Major holders

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.04% of the shares at 17.06% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.65 Million shares (or 7.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1.44 Million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $52.36 Million.

We also have Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund and First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund holds roughly 254,999 shares. This is just over 0.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.55 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $966.95 Thousand.