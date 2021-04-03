Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s traded shares stood at 225,810 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2382.46, to imply an increase of 2.26% or $52.62 in intraday trading. The BKNG share’s 52-week high remains $2469.58, putting it -3.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1203.08. The company has a valuation of $97.59 Billion, with an average of 409.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 414.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKNG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$6.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) trade information

After registering a 2.26% upside in the last session, Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2,389 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5%, and 2.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.97%. Short interest in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) saw shorts transact 801.31 Million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2505.32, implying an increase of 5.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1890 and $3000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKNG has been trading 25.92% off suggested target high and -20.67% from its likely low.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Booking Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) shares are +39.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 717.41% against 15.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -259.2% this quarter before jumping 138.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $1.18 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.99 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.29 Billion and $630Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -48.5% before jumping 216.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -98.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s Major holders

Booking Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.07% of the shares at 96.42% float percentage. In total, 1805 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.11 Million shares (or 7.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.92 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.89 Million shares, or about 7.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.44 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,154,689 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.57 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 820.61 Thousand, or 2% of the shares, all valued at about $1.83 Billion.