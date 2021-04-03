Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s traded shares stood at 1,030,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.58, to imply an increase of 1.45% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The BSMX share’s 52-week high remains $5.7, putting it -2.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $7.53 Billion, with an average of 1.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 444.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BSMX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

After registering a 1.45% upside in the last session, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.68- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 1.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.98%, and 17.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.35%. Short interest in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.1, implying an increase of 45.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.1 and $8.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSMX has been trading 45.16% off suggested target high and 45.16% from its likely low.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) shares are +74.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.86% against 13.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -26.3% this quarter before falling -15% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.13 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.25 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.2% annually.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s Major holders

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR insiders hold 1.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.84% of the shares at 0.85% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Banco Santander, S.A. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 95.01 Million shares (or 14.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $489.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 16.66 Million shares, or about 2.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $85.77 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Templeton Developing Markets Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 8,042,900 shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.73 Million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about $19.19 Million.