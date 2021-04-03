Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $94.79, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $3.25 in intraday trading. The TREX share’s 52-week high remains $107.64, putting it -13.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.21. The company has a valuation of $10.98 Billion, with an average of 782.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 808.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Trex Company, Inc. (TREX), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TREX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

After registering a 3.55% upside in the last session, Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $95.17 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.85%, and 0.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.22%. Short interest in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) saw shorts transact 6.94 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $100.58, implying an increase of 6.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $81 and $118 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TREX has been trading 24.49% off suggested target high and -14.55% from its likely low.

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trex Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) shares are +32.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.71% against 18%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.3% this quarter before jumping 22.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.7% annually.

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Trex Company, Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.45% of the shares at 100.94% float percentage. In total, 621 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.2 Million shares (or 10.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 Billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.32 Million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $864.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,278,305 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $274.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 Million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $278.66 Million.