PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s traded shares stood at 560,219 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.67, to imply a decline of -1.79% or -$1.2 in intraday trading. The PFSI share’s 52-week high remains $70.99, putting it -8.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.57. The company has a valuation of $4.55 Billion, with an average of 1.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 989.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PFSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.47.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the last session, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.43 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.89%, and 6.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.08%. Short interest in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw shorts transact 2.71 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.63, implying an increase of 28.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $109 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PFSI has been trading 65.98% off suggested target high and 6.59% from its likely low.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) shares are +12.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.08% against 2.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.6% this quarter before jumping 6.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $968.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $894.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $721.83 Million and $661.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.2% before jumping 35.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 102.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 327.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.73% annually.

PFSI Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 1.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s Major holders

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. insiders hold 44.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.92% of the shares at 98.76% float percentage. In total, 342 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $357.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 Million shares, or about 5.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $266.6 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,008,994 shares. This is just over 2.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about $80.74 Million.