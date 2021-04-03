Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s traded shares stood at 619,976 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.4, to imply an increase of 7.26% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The HCDI share’s 52-week high remains $8.362, putting it -145.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $50.42 Million, with an average of 666.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HCDI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

After registering a 7.26% upside in the last session, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.48- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.92%, and 8.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.02%. Short interest in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw shorts transact 199.83 Million shares and set a 181.66 days time to cover.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 116.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. insiders hold 23.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.1% of the shares at 5.33% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 209.55 Thousand shares (or 1.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $913.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with 196.32 Thousand shares, or about 1.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $855.97 Thousand.