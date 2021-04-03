Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares stood at 850,903 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.96, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The BZUN share’s 52-week high remains $57, putting it -50.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.38. The company has a valuation of $2.86 Billion, with an average of 1.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Baozun Inc. (BZUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BZUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside in the last session, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.21 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.99%, and -21.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.51%. Short interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw shorts transact 6.9 Million shares and set a 5.35 days time to cover.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baozun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares are +16.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.5% against 2.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.7% this quarter before falling -27.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $309.25 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $440.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $217.95 Million and $321.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.9% before jumping 37.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 66.63% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.68% annually.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.83% of the shares at 68.84% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.72 Million shares (or 14.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $265.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 3.53 Million shares, or about 6.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $121.2 Million.

We also have Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 1,877,111 shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 Million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about $38.19 Million.