HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s traded shares stood at 1,110,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $485.85, to imply an increase of 6.97% or $31.64 in intraday trading. The HUBS share’s 52-week high remains $547.47, putting it -12.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.57. The company has a valuation of $22.51 Billion, with an average of 439.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 547.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUBS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

After registering a 6.97% upside in the last session, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $488.4 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.3%, and -7.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.55%. Short interest in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw shorts transact 1.57 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $563.18, implying an increase of 15.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $500 and $725 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUBS has been trading 49.22% off suggested target high and 2.91% from its likely low.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HubSpot, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares are +66.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.7% against -0.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3.3% this quarter before falling -2.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $263.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $278.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $198.97 Million and $203.61 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.7% before jumping 36.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

HubSpot, Inc. insiders hold 5.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.39% of the shares at 95.17% float percentage. In total, 653 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 Million shares (or 8.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.2 Million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.27 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,604,429 shares. This is just over 3.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $636.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about $487.06 Million.