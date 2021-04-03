Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s traded shares stood at 3,220,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $333.88, to imply a decline of -0.58% or -$1.94 in intraday trading. The MLM share’s 52-week high remains $353.56, putting it -5.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $151.94. The company has a valuation of $20.8 Billion, with an average of 595.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MLM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside in the last session, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $352.3 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.2%, and -3.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.58%. Short interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw shorts transact 625.75 Million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $330.83, implying a decline of -0.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $235 and $366.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLM has been trading 9.77% off suggested target high and -29.62% from its likely low.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) shares are +41.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.08% against 14.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.3% this quarter before jumping 8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $903.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.26 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $891Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 18.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.85% annually.

MLM Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.86%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)’s Major holders

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.87% of the shares at 98.34% float percentage. In total, 891 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.61 Million shares (or 10.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.8 Million shares, or about 6.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.08 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,761,937 shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $500.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 Million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $399.7 Million.