AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s traded shares stood at 263,786 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.15, to imply a decline of -1.07% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The ANGO share’s 52-week high remains $23.75, putting it -2.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.05. The company has a valuation of $878.86 Million, with an average of 491.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 363.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANGO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

After registering a -1.07% downside in the last session, AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.75 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.61%, and 8.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.01%. Short interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw shorts transact 1.13 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.5, implying an increase of 10.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANGO has been trading 16.63% off suggested target high and 3.67% from its likely low.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AngioDynamics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) shares are +91.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -66.67% against 22.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before falling -100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $72.68 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.33 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

AngioDynamics, Inc. insiders hold 3.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.93% of the shares at 101.17% float percentage. In total, 229 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.27 Million shares (or 16.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $96.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 4.57 Million shares, or about 12.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $70.03 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 2,965,700 shares. This is just over 7.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 Million, or 6.69% of the shares, all valued at about $53.25 Million.