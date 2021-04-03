Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s traded shares stood at 402,756 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply an increase of 3.04% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CTIB share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -253.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $13.71 Million, with an average of 357.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

After registering a 3.04% upside in the last session, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.47- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.6%, and -4.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.79%. Short interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw shorts transact 45.47 Million shares and set a 12.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 195.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIB has been trading 195.36% off suggested target high and 195.36% from its likely low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -9.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Yunhong CTI Ltd. insiders hold 41.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.05% of the shares at 6.91% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 161.27 Thousand shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $277.38 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $79.22 Thousand.