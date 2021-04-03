Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.73, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CLI share’s 52-week high remains $18.83, putting it -19.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.35. The company has a valuation of $1.43 Billion, with an average of 661.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 622.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.80 this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 6.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.01%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.24%. Short interest in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) saw shorts transact 5.7 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.83, implying a decline of -12.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLI has been trading 1.72% off suggested target high and -17.36% from its likely low.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mack-Cali Realty Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) shares are +24.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -47.66% against 5.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.8% this quarter before jumping 48.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -178.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.73% annually.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s Major holders

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation insiders hold 9.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.79% of the shares at 99.79% float percentage. In total, 251 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.65 Million shares (or 17.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $195.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.76 Million shares, or about 14.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $159.04 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,771,091 shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4Million, or 4.4% of the shares, all valued at about $43.91 Million.