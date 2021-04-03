Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s traded shares stood at 502,335 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $142.7, to imply an increase of 1.62% or $2.27 in intraday trading. The NXST share’s 52-week high remains $163.62, putting it -14.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49. The company has a valuation of $6.09 Billion, with an average of 536.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 503.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NXST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.48.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) trade information

After registering a 1.62% upside in the last session, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $146.8 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.26%, and -1.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 30.69%. Short interest in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) saw shorts transact 2.17 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $168.75, implying an increase of 18.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $160 and $180 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NXST has been trading 26.14% off suggested target high and 12.12% from its likely low.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nexstar Media Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) shares are +58.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.5% against -2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.5% this quarter before jumping 50.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.08 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 261.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NXST Dividends

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.8, with the share yield ticking at 1.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.83%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s Major holders

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.6% of the shares at 106.75% float percentage. In total, 450 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.75 Million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $409.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.04 Million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $332.18 Million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 1,436,549 shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $129.32 Million.