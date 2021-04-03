Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s traded shares stood at 224,254 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.08, to imply an increase of 0.5% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The TGLS share’s 52-week high remains $12.37, putting it -2.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.8. The company has a valuation of $575.91 Million, with an average of 312.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 130.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TGLS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

After registering a 0.5% upside in the last session, Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.36 this Tuesday, Mar 30, jumping 2.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.49%, and 63.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.82%. Short interest in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw shorts transact 123.23 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying a decline of -0.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGLS has been trading 15.89% off suggested target high and -17.22% from its likely low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tecnoglass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares are +127.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.11% against -1.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.94% annually.

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tecnoglass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.11, with the share yield ticking at 0.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

Tecnoglass Inc. insiders hold 56.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.26% of the shares at 37.26% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Century Companies, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.27 Million shares (or 6.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC with 682.73 Thousand shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.72 Million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,505,078 shares. This is just over 5.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 400Thousand, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about $2.76 Million.