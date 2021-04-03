Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s traded shares stood at 347,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.52, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The APAM share’s 52-week high remains $55.25, putting it -5.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.41. The company has a valuation of $4.17 Billion, with an average of 632.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 658.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APAM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $52.97 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.08%, and 6.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.33%. Short interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) saw shorts transact 2.74 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.67, implying an increase of 15.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APAM has been trading 29.47% off suggested target high and 4.72% from its likely low.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) shares are +35.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.34% against 12.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 63.6% this quarter before jumping 66.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $282.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $202.8 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.7% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APAM Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.08, with the share yield ticking at 5.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.88%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s Major holders

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. insiders hold 19.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.66% of the shares at 103.83% float percentage. In total, 401 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.61 Million shares (or 8.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $282.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.4 Million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $221.61 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,670,115 shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 Million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about $81.73 Million.