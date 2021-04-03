ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s traded shares stood at 1,030,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ARC share’s 52-week high remains $2.69, putting it -22.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $93.72 Million, with an average of 214.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 318.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the last session, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.26- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.29%, and 2.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.97%. Short interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw shorts transact 277.82 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 59.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARC has been trading 59.82% off suggested target high and 59.82% from its likely low.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $98.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.11 Million and $97.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.3% before jumping 0.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -41.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 115.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ARC Dividends

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.9% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Major holders

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 16.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.15% of the shares at 62.38% float percentage. In total, 57 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.85 Million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verdad Advisers, LP with 2.59 Million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.84 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,009,239 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 568.86 Thousand, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about $1.2 Million.