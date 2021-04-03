Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s traded shares stood at 272,182 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $87.53, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The ALRM share’s 52-week high remains $108.67, putting it -24.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.5. The company has a valuation of $4.34 Billion, with an average of 320.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the last session, Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $89.50 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.94%, and -6.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.39%. Short interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) saw shorts transact 3.05 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $110, implying an increase of 25.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALRM has been trading 37.1% off suggested target high and 8.53% from its likely low.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $153.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $151.94 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s Major holders

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 8.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.89% of the shares at 104.82% float percentage. In total, 371 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.37 Million shares (or 14.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $762.64 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 5.54 Million shares, or about 11.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $572.71 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,992,942 shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $263.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 4.39% of the shares, all valued at about $225.42 Million.