A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s traded shares stood at 356,752 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.74, to imply an increase of 1.35% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ATEN share’s 52-week high remains $11.86, putting it -21.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.68. The company has a valuation of $750.08 Million, with an average of 654.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

After registering a 1.35% upside in the last session, A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.89- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.62%, and 1.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.22%. Short interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw shorts transact 2.92 Million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 51.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.5 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATEN has been trading 64.27% off suggested target high and 38.6% from its likely low.

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing A10 Networks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) shares are +52.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.18% against 25.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 120% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $55.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.76 Million and $52.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.5% before jumping 8.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 195.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

A10 Networks, Inc. insiders hold 4.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.01% of the shares at 87.12% float percentage. In total, 214 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Summit Partners, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 12.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 7.69 Million shares, or about 10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $75.83 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 2,592,817 shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 Million, or 1.9% of the shares, all valued at about $13.65 Million.