Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s traded shares stood at 556,005 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.87, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The LXRX share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -64.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $847.36 Million, with an average of 895.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LXRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.14- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 4.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.98%, and -22.76% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 71.64%. Short interest in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw shorts transact 4.91 Million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 44.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LXRX has been trading 121.47% off suggested target high and 2.21% from its likely low.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) shares are +307.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.38% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.4% this quarter before jumping 76.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -74.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $650Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8Million and $8.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -72.1% before falling -92.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -63.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -147.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 4.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.13% of the shares at 91.92% float percentage. In total, 147 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 71.18 Million shares (or 49.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $243.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 10.96 Million shares, or about 7.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $37.49 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 3,483,934 shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $6.41 Million.