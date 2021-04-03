Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares stood at 752,887 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.28, to imply an increase of 5.2% or $1.2 in intraday trading. The ICPT share’s 52-week high remains $95.98, putting it -295.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.15. The company has a valuation of $801.62 Million, with an average of 1.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICPT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.46.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

After registering a 5.2% upside in the last session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $25.27 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.41%, and 11.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.7%. Short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw shorts transact 7.24 Million shares and set a 6.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.45, implying an increase of 70.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICPT has been trading 262.44% off suggested target high and -13.51% from its likely low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) shares are -41.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.97% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 49% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $81.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72.65 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.89% annually.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 16.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.04% of the shares at 99.24% float percentage. In total, 277 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 10.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.83 Million shares, or about 8.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $69.88 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2,149,988 shares. This is just over 6.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 5.66% of the shares, all valued at about $46.12 Million.