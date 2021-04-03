Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s traded shares stood at 712,826 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $77.09, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $1.24 in intraday trading. The SYNH share’s 52-week high remains $81.35, putting it -5.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.92. The company has a valuation of $7.99 Billion, with an average of 832.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 915.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYNH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.74.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the last session, Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.21 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.36%, and 1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.15%. Short interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw shorts transact 5.59 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.67, implying an increase of 12.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $82 and $91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYNH has been trading 18.04% off suggested target high and 6.37% from its likely low.

Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syneos Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares are +45.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.05% against 12.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.8% this quarter before jumping 65.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.19 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.16 Billion and $1.01 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.2% before jumping 26.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 46.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.36% annually.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

Syneos Health, Inc. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.06% of the shares at 96.23% float percentage. In total, 439 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.42 Million shares (or 14.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp with 13.24 Million shares, or about 12.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $901.94 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1,993,801 shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 Million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $130.27 Million.