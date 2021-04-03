Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares stood at 3,190,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.72, to imply a decline of -2.1% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The RFP share’s 52-week high remains $11.59, putting it -8.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $866.32 Million, with an average of 843.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RFP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.34.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

After registering a -2.1% downside in the last session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.59 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 7.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.44%, and 12.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.91%. Short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) saw shorts transact 1.65 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.5, implying an increase of 7.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RFP has been trading 21.27% off suggested target high and -6.72% from its likely low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Resolute Forest Products Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares are +139.29% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 506.1% this quarter before jumping 552% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $787Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $854Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $689Million and $628Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.2% before jumping 36% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.17% of the shares at 86.59% float percentage. In total, 129 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.55 Million shares (or 37.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $199.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chou Associates Management Inc. with 4.57 Million shares, or about 5.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $29.9 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,577,451 shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 Million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about $8.84 Million.