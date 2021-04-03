Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares stood at 296,516 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply an increase of 8.4% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The SNCR share’s 52-week high remains $6.59, putting it -70.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.17. The company has a valuation of $170.91 Million, with an average of 308.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 604.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNCR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

After registering a 8.4% upside in the last session, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.99- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.77%, and -16.05% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -17.66%. Short interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw shorts transact 4.58 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.98, implying an increase of 106.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCR has been trading 132.56% off suggested target high and 67.96% from its likely low.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) shares are +28.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4800% against -0.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -333.3% this quarter before falling -156.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -4.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 20.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.57% of the shares at 65.16% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.21 Million shares (or 7.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.08 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.54 Million shares, or about 5.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $11.92 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,188,624 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 862.15 Thousand, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about $3.82 Million.