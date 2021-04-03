Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s traded shares stood at 307,288 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $138.03, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $2.42 in intraday trading. The XLRN share’s 52-week high remains $146.15, putting it -5.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $80.1. The company has a valuation of $8.36 Billion, with an average of 336.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XLRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $138.4 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and -1.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.89%. Short interest in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw shorts transact 2.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $152, implying an increase of 10.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $111 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XLRN has been trading 44.9% off suggested target high and -19.58% from its likely low.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acceleron Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) shares are +22.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.71% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.8% this quarter before falling -97.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $29.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.96 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.34 Million and $30.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 586.2% before jumping 22.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s Major holders

Acceleron Pharma Inc. insiders hold 12.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.21% of the shares at 101.6% float percentage. In total, 357 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.31 Million shares (or 8.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $679.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.03 Million shares, or about 8.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $643.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,527,697 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $195.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 Million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $182.01 Million.