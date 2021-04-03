Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s traded shares stood at 308,944 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.78, to imply an increase of 3.66% or $1.83 in intraday trading. The EAR share’s 52-week high remains $76.75, putting it -48.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.58. The company has a valuation of $1.98 Billion, with an average of 328.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Eargo, Inc. (EAR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EAR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.67, implying an increase of 32.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EAR has been trading 35.19% off suggested target high and 31.32% from its likely low.

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -51.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 54.8% annually.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Eargo, Inc. insiders hold 1.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.27% of the shares at 83.39% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.52 Million shares (or 17.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $292.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 932.79 Thousand shares, or about 2.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $41.81 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Columbia Acorn Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eargo, Inc. (EAR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 687,497 shares. This is just over 1.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 630.71 Thousand, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about $28.27 Million.