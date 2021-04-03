Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s traded shares stood at 490,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.97, to imply an increase of 0.4% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ARAY share’s 52-week high remains $6.02, putting it -21.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $461.71 Million, with an average of 713.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 929.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

After registering a 0.4% upside in the last session, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.17- this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and -8.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.18%. Short interest in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) saw shorts transact 6.89 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.2, implying an increase of 64.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARAY has been trading 101.21% off suggested target high and 40.85% from its likely low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accuray Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares are +107.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.67% against 22.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

Accuray Incorporated insiders hold 3.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.07% of the shares at 77.72% float percentage. In total, 174 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.65 Million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.53 Million shares, or about 5.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.07 Million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 3,000,000 shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.44 Million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about $10.19 Million.