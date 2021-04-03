4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares stood at 215,081 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.04, to imply a decline of -7.7% or -$3.34 in intraday trading. The FDMT share’s 52-week high remains $55.11, putting it -37.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34. The company has a valuation of $1.07 Billion, with an average of 166.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 169.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FDMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56, implying an increase of 39.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FDMT has been trading 74.83% off suggested target high and 19.88% from its likely low.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 23.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.03% of the shares at 77.44% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.94 Million shares (or 18.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 1.59 Million shares, or about 7.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $66.09 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 472,720 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 266.3 Thousand, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about $11.18 Million.