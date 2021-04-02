Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s traded shares stood at 3,190,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.46, to imply a decline of -0.38% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The ZYME share’s 52-week high remains $59.03, putting it -87.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.02. The company has a valuation of $1.46 Billion, with an average of 436.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 553.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZYME a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.03.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.99 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.67%, and -14.44% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -33.43%. Short interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw shorts transact 2Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.43, implying an increase of 76.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZYME has been trading 135.22% off suggested target high and 14.43% from its likely low.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 6.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11% annually.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s Major holders

Zymeworks Inc. insiders hold 9.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.36% of the shares at 87.98% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.8 Million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.3 Million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $203.27 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 867,545 shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 709.2 Thousand, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about $25.75 Million.