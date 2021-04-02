Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.07, to imply an increase of 0.59% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The TX share’s 52-week high remains $40.55, putting it -3.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.39. The company has a valuation of $7.67 Billion, with an average of 743.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 594.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ternium S.A. (TX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) trade information

After registering a 0.59% upside in the last session, Ternium S.A. (TX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.54 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 3.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.47%, and 20.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.35%. Short interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw shorts transact 643.39 Million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.92, implying a decline of -0.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TX has been trading 20.3% off suggested target high and -30.89% from its likely low.

Ternium S.A. (TX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ternium S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ternium S.A. (TX) shares are +107.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 128.15% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3900% this quarter before jumping 940.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.01 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.27 Billion and $1.75 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.7% before jumping 72.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 149% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.44% annually.

TX Dividends

Ternium S.A. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ternium S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.1, with the share yield ticking at 5.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s Major holders

Ternium S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.04% of the shares at 20.04% float percentage. In total, 186 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.34 Million shares (or 3.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 6.55 Million shares, or about 3.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $190.55 Million.

We also have Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio and Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ternium S.A. (TX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio holds roughly 1,310,917 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 746.19 Thousand, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $19.74 Million.