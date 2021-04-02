Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)’s traded shares stood at 1,090,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $376.75, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $6.69 in intraday trading. The PAYC share’s 52-week high remains $471.08, putting it -25.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $163.42. The company has a valuation of $22.68 Billion, with an average of 340.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAYC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.41.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the last session, Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $384.0 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and -2.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.69%. Short interest in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) saw shorts transact 1.08 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $453.77, implying an increase of 20.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $320 and $500 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAYC has been trading 32.71% off suggested target high and -15.06% from its likely low.

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paycom Software, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) shares are +21.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.48% against -0.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6% this quarter before jumping 29% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $271.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $227.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $242.37 Million and $183.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12% before jumping 23.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.1% annually.

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)'s Major holders

Paycom Software, Inc. insiders hold 16.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.86% of the shares at 89.28% float percentage. In total, 865 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.36 Million shares (or 8.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.42 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.06 Million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.29 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,407,392 shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $636.49 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 Million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about $508.59 Million.