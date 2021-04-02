Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s traded shares stood at 396,391 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply a decline of -6.7% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MBII share’s 52-week high remains $2.9, putting it -48.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $338.29 Million, with an average of 485.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 717.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MBII a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

After registering a -6.7% downside in the last session, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.19 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 10.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.55%, and -24.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 56.%. Short interest in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) saw shorts transact 1.14 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.05, implying an increase of 56.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.11 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MBII has been trading 105.13% off suggested target high and 8.21% from its likely low.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) shares are +59.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 15.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 60% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.81 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.65 Million and $12.18 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.4% before jumping 26% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s Major holders

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.11% of the shares at 76.85% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.58 Million shares (or 15.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ardsley Advisory Partners with 15.95 Million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $19.94 Million.

We also have Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Ivy Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 25,335,504 shares. This is just over 14.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.59 Million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about $3.24 Million.