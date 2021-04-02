Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s traded shares stood at 1,070,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.17, to imply an increase of 4.18% or $1.05 in intraday trading. The LL share’s 52-week high remains $35.1, putting it -34.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.94. The company has a valuation of $756.59 Million, with an average of 437.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 530.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) trade information

After registering a 4.18% upside in the last session, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.39 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.68%, and 3.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.87%. Short interest in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw shorts transact 1.35 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying a decline of -4.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LL has been trading 6.99% off suggested target high and -23.58% from its likely low.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) shares are +18.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.56% against -1.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -47.7% this quarter before jumping 150% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $293.12 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $299.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $267.37 Million and $220.75 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.6% before jumping 35.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 508% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s Major holders

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.74% of the shares at 84.86% float percentage. In total, 235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 15.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $139.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.45 Million shares, or about 11.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $106.19 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,214,005 shares. This is just over 7.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.93 Million, or 6.69% of the shares, all valued at about $47.9 Million.