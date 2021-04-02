J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.95, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The JILL share’s 52-week high remains $10.77, putting it -8.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $95.84 Million, with an average of 400.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 738.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JILL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside in the last session, J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.77 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 7.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.74%, and 93.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 166.76%. Short interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw shorts transact 81.07 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.2, implying a decline of -67.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.2 and $3.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JILL has been trading -67.84% off suggested target high and -67.84% from its likely low.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -525.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Major holders

J.Jill, Inc. insiders hold 3.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.25% of the shares at 75.14% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paradigm Capital Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 300Thousand shares (or 3.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 266.46 Thousand shares, or about 2.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $993.88 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 55,800 shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $273.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.36 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $157.98 Thousand.