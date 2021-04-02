Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s traded shares stood at 308,578 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $141.8, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $3.5 in intraday trading. The EEFT share’s 52-week high remains $167.71, putting it -18.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.59. The company has a valuation of $7.48 Billion, with an average of 379.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 348.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EEFT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the last session, Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $143.5 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.62%, and -7.4% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.15%. Short interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw shorts transact 765.66 Million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $177.89, implying an increase of 25.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150 and $225 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EEFT has been trading 58.67% off suggested target high and 5.78% from its likely low.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Euronet Worldwide, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) shares are +55.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.7% against 9.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.6% this quarter before jumping 2425% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $612.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $675.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $583.9 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -101.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s Major holders

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. insiders hold 4.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.73% of the shares at 100.96% float percentage. In total, 463 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.56 Million shares (or 8.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $660.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 3.16 Million shares, or about 5.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $458.21 Million.

We also have Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Ivy Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 2,067,629 shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 Million, or 3.5% of the shares, all valued at about $230.96 Million.