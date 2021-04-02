Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s traded shares stood at 313,780 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.87, to imply an increase of 8.04% or $0.66 in intraday trading. The CYTH share’s 52-week high remains $27, putting it -204.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $55.82 Million, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 181.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYTH has been trading 181.85% off suggested target high and 181.85% from its likely low.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.2% of the shares at 7.44% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 350Thousand shares (or 5.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 100Thousand shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $435Thousand.