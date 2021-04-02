Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares stood at 602,670 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.93, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $1.54 in intraday trading. The CHK share’s 52-week high remains $48.79, putting it -8.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40. The company has a valuation of $4.4 Billion, with an average of 466.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 958.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$23.91.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.67, implying an increase of 32.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHK has been trading 44.67% off suggested target high and 24.64% from its likely low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chesapeake Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares are 0% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19.6% this quarter before falling -41.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -11.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.71 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.72 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.39 Billion and $2.09 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -28.2% before falling -17.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.95% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -70.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

We also have PGIM High Yield Fd and PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, PGIM High Yield Fd holds roughly 4,876,978 shares. This is just over 4.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $215.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 228.45 Thousand, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about $10.09 Million.