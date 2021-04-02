Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s traded shares stood at 3,160,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.85, to imply a decline of -0.13% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AGRO share’s 52-week high remains $9.64, putting it -22.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.31. The company has a valuation of $920.78 Million, with an average of 506.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

After registering a -0.13% downside in the last session, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.10- this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and -5.88% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 15.44%. Short interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw shorts transact 1.18 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.06, implying an increase of 15.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRO has been trading 30.57% off suggested target high and -10.83% from its likely low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $279.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $155.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $243.01 Million and $159.81 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.9% before falling -2.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 153.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.6% annually.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Adecoagro S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.08% of the shares at 72.08% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Route One Investment Company, L.P.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.44 Million shares (or 12.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EMS Capital LP with 12.16 Million shares, or about 10.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $82.69 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,167,618 shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Million, or 1.1% of the shares, all valued at about $10.66 Million.