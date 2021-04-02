Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s traded shares stood at 1,080,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $91.55, to imply an increase of 3.11% or $2.76 in intraday trading. The WLK share’s 52-week high remains $97.26, putting it -6.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.85. The company has a valuation of $11.7 Billion, with an average of 933.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 626.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give WLK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.35.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) trade information

After registering a 3.11% upside in the last session, Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $91.56 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.06%, and 5.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.19%. Short interest in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) saw shorts transact 1.62 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.71, implying an increase of 0.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69 and $114 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WLK has been trading 24.52% off suggested target high and -24.63% from its likely low.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Westlake Chemical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) shares are +44.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 162.45% against 8.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.7% this quarter before jumping 1645.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.08 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.32 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.93 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -12% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -21.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.63% annually.

WLK Dividends

Westlake Chemical Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.35%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)’s Major holders

Westlake Chemical Corporation insiders hold 73.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.68% of the shares at 101.84% float percentage. In total, 338 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.52 Million shares (or 4.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $450.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.8 Million shares, or about 2.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $310.41 Million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 5,505,000 shares. This is just over 4.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $449.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.15 Million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about $164.01 Million.