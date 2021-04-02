Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)’s traded shares stood at 3,200,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.44, to imply a decline of -1.91% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The WNC share’s 52-week high remains $20.55, putting it -11.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $956.72 Million, with an average of 408.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 432.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wabash National Corporation (WNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WNC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) trade information

After registering a -1.91% downside in the last session, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.41 this Wednesday, Mar 31, jumping 5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.88%, and 5.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.02%. Short interest in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) saw shorts transact 4.56 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.6, implying an increase of 6.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WNC has been trading 35.57% off suggested target high and -13.23% from its likely low.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $406.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $487.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $387.07 Million and $339.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.9% before jumping 43.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -213.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

WNC Dividends

Wabash National Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 12 and May 17, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wabash National Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)’s Major holders

Wabash National Corporation insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.34% of the shares at 110.72% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.9 Million shares (or 17.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $153.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.56 Million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $113.02 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wabash National Corporation (WNC) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,545,973 shares. This is just over 6.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $25.22 Million.