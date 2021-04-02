Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s traded shares stood at 211,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $125.67, to imply an increase of 3.05% or $3.72 in intraday trading. The VC share’s 52-week high remains $147.55, putting it -17.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.31. The company has a valuation of $3.51 Billion, with an average of 266.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Visteon Corporation (VC), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give VC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

After registering a 3.05% upside in the last session, Visteon Corporation (VC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $126.9 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.33%, and -4.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.12%. Short interest in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) saw shorts transact 1.3 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $132.43, implying an increase of 5.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $158 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VC has been trading 25.73% off suggested target high and -48.28% from its likely low.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Visteon Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Visteon Corporation (VC) shares are +81.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 230.93% against 26.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 557.1% this quarter before jumping 134% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $726.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $692.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $643Million and $403.39 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13% before jumping 71.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -179.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Major holders

Visteon Corporation insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.35% of the shares at 107.22% float percentage. In total, 356 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.45 Million shares (or 12.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $432.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 2.76 Million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $346.66 Million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Visteon Corporation (VC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 1,263,047 shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 803.65 Thousand, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about $100.87 Million.