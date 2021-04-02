Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s traded shares stood at 1,040,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.8, to imply an increase of 3.67% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The VNTR share’s 52-week high remains $5.48, putting it -14.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $512.36 Million, with an average of 444.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 610.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

After registering a 3.67% upside in the last session, Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.88- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.81%, and 24.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.02%. Short interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw shorts transact 385.32 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.03, implying an increase of 4.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNTR has been trading 45.83% off suggested target high and -21.88% from its likely low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Venator Materials PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares are +148.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -171.43% against 18.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -81.8% this quarter before jumping 333.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $536.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $543.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $532Million and $456Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.8% before jumping 19.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.1% annually.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Venator Materials PLC insiders hold 49.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.05% of the shares at 65.24% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.54 Million shares (or 7.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 7.18 Million shares, or about 6.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.78 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 8,538,871 shares. This is just over 7.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 730.37 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $2.42 Million.