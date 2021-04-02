Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s traded shares stood at 471,622 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.92, to imply an increase of 3.14% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The TSEM share’s 52-week high remains $34.45, putting it -19.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.24. The company has a valuation of $3.04 Billion, with an average of 484.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 613.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TSEM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

After registering a 3.14% upside in the last session, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.00 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.01%, and -5.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.01%. Short interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw shorts transact 662.45 Million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.71, implying an increase of 33.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $41 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSEM has been trading 41.77% off suggested target high and 27.94% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing Tower Semiconductor Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) shares are +58.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.31% against 29.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $345.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $351.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $300.17 Million and $310.09 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15% before jumping 13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -9.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.07% annually.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s Major holders

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.95% of the shares at 64.64% float percentage. In total, 207 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.48 Million shares (or 8.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 7.9 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $204.1 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2020, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 3,352,578 shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 Million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about $50.43 Million.