Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s traded shares stood at 283,195 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.49, to imply an increase of 6.03% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The TIPT share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -2.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.5. The company has a valuation of $308.79 Million, with an average of 175.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TIPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) trade information

After registering a 6.03% upside in the last session, Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.75- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.16%, and 85.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.04%. Short interest in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw shorts transact 334.32 Million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.94, implying a decline of -69.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.94 and $2.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIPT has been trading -69.02% off suggested target high and -69.02% from its likely low.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -308.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TIPT Dividends

Tiptree Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tiptree Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.15%.

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s Major holders

Tiptree Inc. insiders hold 40.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.92% of the shares at 63.56% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.67 Million shares (or 8.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.48 Million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $7.43 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 913,961 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 797.48 Thousand, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about $3.88 Million.