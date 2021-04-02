The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.25, to imply an increase of 1.3% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The MCS share’s 52-week high remains $24.71, putting it -22.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.84. The company has a valuation of $634.45 Million, with an average of 545.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 694.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Marcus Corporation (MCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.23.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) trade information

After registering a 1.3% upside in the last session, The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.66 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.63%, and 0.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.22%. Short interest in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) saw shorts transact 5.62 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.67, implying an increase of 21.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCS has been trading 23.46% off suggested target high and 18.52% from its likely low.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Marcus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares are +161.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.62% against 30%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -92.2% this quarter before jumping 28.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -49.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -446.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s Major holders

The Marcus Corporation insiders hold 3.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.05% of the shares at 101.33% float percentage. In total, 200 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 14.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.42 Million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $19.18 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,549,579 shares. This is just over 6.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 Million, or 4.37% of the shares, all valued at about $20.18 Million.