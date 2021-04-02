The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)’s traded shares stood at 1,050,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.3, to imply an increase of 2.5% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The CATO share’s 52-week high remains $13.83, putting it -12.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.07. The company has a valuation of $278.02 Million, with an average of 186.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 218.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Cato Corporation (CATO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CATO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) trade information

After registering a 2.5% upside in the last session, The Cato Corporation (CATO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.58 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.82%, and -3.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.26%. Short interest in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) saw shorts transact 1.07 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23, implying an increase of 86.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CATO has been trading 86.99% off suggested target high and 86.99% from its likely low.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO)’s Major holders

The Cato Corporation insiders hold 6.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.75% of the shares at 74.61% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.26 Million shares (or 15.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.47 Million shares, or about 7.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.12 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Cato Corporation (CATO) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,318,480 shares. This is just over 6.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 602.77 Thousand, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $5.78 Million.