Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares stood at 732,750 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.77, to imply an increase of 6.31% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The SNDX share’s 52-week high remains $27.85, putting it -17.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.72. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 819.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 682.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNDX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

After registering a 6.31% upside in the last session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.30 this Friday, Mar 26, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.16%, and -1.57% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 6.88%. Short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw shorts transact 5.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31, implying an increase of 30.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDX has been trading 55.66% off suggested target high and 5.17% from its likely low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) shares are +61.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.46% against 7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before falling -52.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -34.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $300Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $379Million and $379Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -20.8% before falling -20.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 4.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.74% of the shares at 105.74% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avidity Partners Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.31 Million shares (or 6.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 2.62 Million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $58.17 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1,946,000 shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 Million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $30.81 Million.