Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s traded shares stood at 289,346 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.6, to imply an increase of 1.37% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The SMCI share’s 52-week high remains $39.6, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.63. The company has a valuation of $2Billion, with an average of 355.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SMCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

After registering a 1.37% upside in the last session, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.60 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 15.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.06%. Short interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) saw shorts transact 1.03 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.75, implying an increase of 7.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $48 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMCI has been trading 21.21% off suggested target high and -4.04% from its likely low.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Super Micro Computer, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares are +49.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.83% against -10.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -44% this quarter before jumping 17.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $820.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $937.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $772.41 Million and $896.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.3% before jumping 4.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Super Micro Computer, Inc. insiders hold 14.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.59% of the shares at 85.86% float percentage. In total, 210 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4Million shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with 3.62 Million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $114.55 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,224,056 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 Million, or 2.1% of the shares, all valued at about $34.72 Million.