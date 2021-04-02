SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares stood at 372,099 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.53, to imply an increase of 0.4% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SPI share’s 52-week high remains $46.67, putting it -519.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.6. The company has a valuation of $178.51 Million, with an average of 524.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

After registering a 0.4% upside in the last session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.84- this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.77%, and -15.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.56%. Short interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw shorts transact 710.75 Million shares and set a 408.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -86.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPI has been trading -86.72% off suggested target high and -86.72% from its likely low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. insiders hold 38.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.49% of the shares at 21.97% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd.. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 6.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 250.5 Thousand shares, or about 1.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.98 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,795,477 shares. This is just over 8.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.12 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $214.93 Thousand.