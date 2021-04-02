Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s traded shares stood at 629,206 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $293.3, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $14.08 in intraday trading. The WIX share’s 52-week high remains $362.07, putting it -23.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $92.69. The company has a valuation of $16.54 Billion, with an average of 672.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 725.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WIX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.64.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

After registering a 5.04% upside in the last session, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $295.3 this Thursday, Apr 01, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.44%, and -13.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.34%. Short interest in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) saw shorts transact 1.77 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $351.94, implying an increase of 19.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $270 and $420 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIX has been trading 43.2% off suggested target high and -7.94% from its likely low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -77.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.8% annually.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Wix.com Ltd. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.65% of the shares at 89.12% float percentage. In total, 577 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.27 Million shares (or 11.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.28 Million shares, or about 7.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.07 Billion.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 1,985,468 shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $490.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 Million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about $404.11 Million.